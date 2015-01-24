 Skip to main content
Labour Markets, Institutions and Inequality

Building Just Societies in the 21st Century

Edited by Janine Berg

Labor market institutions are instrumental for improving the well-being of workers and their families as well as societies. Yet these institutions have been eroded in many countries over the past few decades; in other parts of the world, they do not exist. This volume examines the importance of these institutions for ensuring equitable income distribution, with empirical examples from both developed and developing countries.

