Labour-Management Cooperation in SMEs

Enterprises that place a high priority on the safety and well-being of workers, respect their rights, and engage them fully in the production process are much better positioned to take on the challenges of global markets, increasing competition, and ever more demanding customers. This comprehensive study examines how the labor-management partnership can contribute to increased productivity and competitiveness in small and medium enterprises in developing countries. Using case studies from Botswana, Kenya, Nepal, and the Philippines as a basis, the book fleshes out the existing knowledge with regards to recruitment, staffing, wages and compensation, appraisals, occupational safety and health, grievance procedures, and other human resources management practices. It also examines the growing importance of labor-management cooperation in a globalizing world and highlights numerous “good practices” that have proven effective in small and medium-sized firms.