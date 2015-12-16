Labour Regulation and Development

This book explores the question of whether labor law has a positive role to play in promoting economic development, bringing fresh perspectives to a debate that has raged for many years. It includes chapters from leading scholars in the field and presents views and experiences from Latin America, South Asia, and southern Africa. The contributors address important topics, including how labor laws might cover the precarious and informal workers that make up the majority of the workforces in many developing countries, ways labor could regulate the negative pressures generated by supply chain dynamics, the inter-relationship of trade and labor standards, and new roles for the ILO in supporting reforms to labor laws around the world.