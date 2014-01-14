Labour Administration Reforms in China

China has the largest labor market in the world. To adapt to the challenges of rapid urbanization and industrialization, China’s labor administration system is being reformed and modernized so that it can effectively ensure compliance with legislation and protect the rights and interests of employers and workers.

This timely volume provides a comprehensive overview of the evolution of labor administration in China. It details the recent reforms of Chinese legislation and institutions. The authors provide a clear explanation of the principles and practical workings of labor administration in workplace-specific issues such as occupational safety and health, labor relations, and working conditions.