Labour Administration in Uncertain Times

The 2008 financial crisis and its prolonged economic turbulence have created multiple challenges for governments and national systems of labor administration. Difficult economic conditions are encouraging a reevaluation of established policies and institutions in the areas of labor, employment, social protection, and industrial relations.

This book analyzes recent developments in labor administration and national labor policies. It focuses primarily on the European countries, Japan, and the United States but also considers the global implications. It charts the development of recent reforms and discusses the challenges and opportunities for governments, ministries of labor, labor inspectors, employer organizations, and trade unions.