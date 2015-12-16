book
Labour Administration and Labour Inspection in Asian Countries
Strategic Approaches
Current challenges brought about by globalization require that labor administrations in Asian countries put into practice well-coordinated and efficient administration systems, including effective labor inspection services. This book sets out the role, functions, and organization of labor administration and inspection, highlighting best practices in these areas in a number of Asian countries. It gives a comprehensive overview of recent changes in Asia and looks at areas with an urgent need for improvement.