La Ayuda para el Comercio en Síntesis 2019

Aid for Trade at a Glance 2019 analyses how trade can contribute to economic diversification and empowerment, with a focus on eliminating extreme poverty, particularly through the effective participation of women and youth, and how Aid for Trade can contribute to those at objectives by addressing supply-side capacity and trade-related infrastructure constraints, including for Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises notably in rural areas.

The analysis is based on the views 133 respondents – of which 88 are developing countries 35 donors, 5 providers of South-South trade-related support and 5 regional organization – who participated in the 2019 aid-for-trade monitoring and evaluation exercise. They share the view that economic diversification is a gateway for economic empowerment, but also that empowerment is essential for economic diversification particularly when it enables youth, women and micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) to engage in international trade.