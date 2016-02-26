Key Indicators of the Labour Market (KILM)

The KILM is a multifunctional research tool designed to make labor market information and analysis easily accessible. Harvesting information from international data repositories as well as regional and national statistical sources, the KILM offers data for over 200 countries. This book offers a summary of findings and descriptions of the indicators. The seventeen chapters provide detailed information related to thirty-six data tables available free online, including indicators on employment (occupation, status, sector, hours, etc.), labor underutilization and the characteristics of job seekers’ education, wages, labor productivity, and working poverty. Through its Excel add-in and interactive software, the KILM makes searching for relevant labor market information and analysis quick and simple.