The International Journal of Labour Research provides an overview of recent research on labor and social policies from trade union researchers and academics around the world. The journal is multidisciplinary and of interest to trade union researchers, labor ministries, and academics in all the relevant disciplines worldwide—industrial relations, sociology, law, economics, and political science.

In the wake of the worldwide fiscal crisis, workers and trade unions turned to cooperatives as a way to preserve jobs and create a different path to economic and social development. This issue of the IJLR reviews some of those initiatives and examines the state of the relationship between trade unions and worker cooperatives.