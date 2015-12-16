The aim of the International Journal of Labour Research is to provide an overview of recent research on labor and social policies from trade union researchers and academics around the world. The journal is multidisciplinary and therefore of interest to trade union researchers, labor ministries, and academics in all of the relevant disciplines worldwide: industrial relations, sociology, law, economics, and political science.

In the wake of the adoption in 2013 of an ILO resolution on a “just transition for all,” there is now a need to better define the components of a just transition framework. This issue of the journal examines economic adjustment and restructuring in different regions of the world to draw lessons learned on the policy front and to explore how they might inform a just transition framework.