Decent Work in Global Supply Chains

The aim of the International Journal of Labour Research is to provide an overview of recent research on labor and social policies from trade union researchers and academics around the world. The journal is multidisciplinary and of interest to trade union researchers, labor ministries, and academics in all the relevant disciplines worldwide—industrial relations, sociology, law, economics, and political science. This double issue of the journal explores the causes for the unequal distribution of wealth along global value chains and analyzes mechanisms that can better ensure that the vast wealth the chains generate is more equitably distributed.