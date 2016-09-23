The International Journal of Labour Research provides an overview of recent research on labor and social policies from trade union researchers and academics around the world. The journal is multidisciplinary and of interest to trade union researchers, labor ministries, and academics in all the relevant disciplines worldwide—industrial relations, sociology, law, economics, and political science. A consequence of the recent financial crisis and its aftermath has been increased attention to the issue of inequality both as one of the underlying causes of the crisis itself, and as a problem that now threatens social cohesion the world over. This issue of the Journal examines both dimensions of the problem and seeks to provide strategic perspectives to trade unions as they go about combatting inequalities.