International Journal of Labour Research

This issue of the IJLR is dedicated to campaign and policy developments relating to minimum wages around the world. Minimum wages have garnered renewed interest in recent years as a lever not only to reduce poverty and inequality, but also tostimulate the economy. This volume seeks to reflect a variety of experiences starting with the “living wage” campaigns in the United States, policy efforts to strengthen the minimum wages in Brazil and India, the Asia Floor Wage initiative aiming to set a common real wage floor in Southeast Asia’s garment industry, and the current debate on a minimum wage for Europe. Finally, analysts from the ILO provide a short and highly useful guide to minimum wage-setting methodology.