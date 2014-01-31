International Journal of Labour Research

This issue of the IJLR focuses on the question: Can the jobs emerging from efforts to support sustainable development be described as “decent”? The journal presents a series of case studies demonstrating that this seems to be far from the case. While these results are not definitive, they should be seen as an important reminder that “green” employment is not decent by definition and that, as in any other sector, green jobs require careful stewardship from public authorities to ensure that workers are able to exercise their rights. This is especially important given the central role government policy plays in creating the enabling conditions for these industries to emerge and thrive.