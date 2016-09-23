International and Comparative Labour Law

This volume provides a comprehensive analysis of the challenges facing labor law across the globe. It focuses on labor law and international trade, the employment relationship and the fundamental rights of the person in the employer-employee relationship, work in the informal economy, and outsourced work. Author Arturo Bronstein also discusses the most noteworthy changes in labor law at the regional level. The international nature of global supply chains means that nationally defined labor laws are increasingly unable to provide effective protection against inhumane working conditions. This book offers different approaches for improving the effectiveness of labor law in the globalized era, including ratification of ILO conventions, the harmonization of labor legislation in areas with an important trade market, the inclusion of social clauses in international trade agreements, and the application of corporate social codes across supply chains.