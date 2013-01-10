Guidelines for Port State Control Officers Carrying out Inspections under the Work in Fishing Convention, 2007 (No. 188)

Those who work on fishing vessels frequently put in long hours in harsh conditions and often face extraordinary and unpredictable hazards. The goal of the Work in Fishing Convention, 2007 (No. 188), was to ensure that these seafarers have decent conditions of work on board, including occupational safety and health protection, medical care, and social security. These guidelines are an important international resource for the implementation of these port state responsibilities and for the harmonization of inspections of foreign fishing vessels.