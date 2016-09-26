Guidelines for Flag State Inspections

The guidelines contained in this book are an important resource for implementing flag state responsibilities under the Maritime Labor Convention (MLC), 2006. They were adopted by the ILO in September 2008.

The book provides practical advice to authorities in flag states and to flag state inspectors or recognized organizations on how to carry out ship inspections and certifications to verify compliance with the requirements of the MLC, 2006. It features an overview of the special features of the MLC, 2006 and its key concepts; procedures for ship inspection and certification, including areas of national flexibility and processes for responding to complaints; basic requirements of compliance and a list of items for checking them, along with examples of deficiencies; and guidance on actions to be taken when deficiencies are found and when a ship may have to be detained.

Also available in French and Spanish.