Glossary of Labour Law and Industrial Relations

With Special Reference to the European Union

Edited by Gianni Arrigo and Giuseppe Casale

This book provides a comprehensive and accessible overview of the development and current status of labor law and industrial relations issues in a globalized world. Going a step further than just providing simple definitions,this volume suggests specific tools, approaches, and policies that can be of use to practitioners and offers substantial background on a number of topics pertaining to international labor standards and ILO instruments. A valuable reference and educational tool, this storehouse of practical definitions offers practitioners and researchers in the field of comparative labor law and industrial relations a useful guide to help familiarize them with accepted labor practices in a number of domains.

