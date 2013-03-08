Globalizing Social Rights

Focusing on the ILO, this volume explores its role as creator of international social networks and facilitator of exchange between various national and international actors since its establishment in 1919. It emphasizes the role played by the ILO in the international circulation of ideas, expertise, and practices that foster the emergence and shaping of international social models, and examines the impact of its methods and models on national and local societies. By analyzing the case of the ILO, the authors rethink the influence of international organizations in the shaping of the contemporary world and the emergence of a global civil society. This collection brings together a variety of new scholarship by a group of highly qualified and internationally renowned scholars in the fields of global history and the history of international organizations.

Copublished with Palgrave Macmillan as part of the ILO Century Series