Global Wage Report 2014/15

Wages are a major component of decent work, yet serious knowledge gaps remain in this increasingly important area. The Global Wage Report, published biennially, is divided into two parts.

Part I provides policymakers, social partners, and academics around the world with information on regional and global trends in the areas of wage statistics and wage policies. This information is illustrated and enriched with country-specific examples and noteworthy policy initiatives.

Part II offers readers deeper yet accessible insights into a single wage-related issue, for instance minimum wage fixing, collective bargaining and in-work benefits, or the macroeconomic dimensions of wages. The report also contains a rich statistical appendix that can be accessed through the ILO website, which researchers around the world can use in their own analyses.