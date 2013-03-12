Global Wage Report 2012-13

“I read the Global Wage Report with much interest—and with much admiration. It is not easy to put together a report of this kind, and the ILO seems to have got it absolutely right.” —Adrian Wood, Professor of International Development, University of Oxford

Wages are a major component of decent work, yet serious knowledge gaps remain in this increasingly important area. This report, published biennially, is divided into two parts. Part I provides information on regional and global trends in the areas of wage statistics and wage policies. This is illustrated and enriched with country-specific examples and noteworthy policy initiatives. Part II offers deeper yet accessible insights into a single wage-related issue, for instance minimum wage fixing, collective bargaining, or the macroeconomic dimensions of wages. The report also contains a rich statistical appendix that can be accessed through the ILO website, which researchers can use in their own analyses.