Global Value Chain Development Report 2019

Global value chains (GVCs) are evolving in light of technological developments, such as robotics, big data and the Internet of Things. These technologies are reshaping GVCs and effecting changes on labor markets in developed and developing economies and on supply chain management. This report discusses how technological developments are creating new opportunities for the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in global value chains and reviews issues related to GVC measurement. The report is a follow-up to the first Global Value Chain Development Report, which revealed the changing nature of international trade when analyzed in terms of value chains and value-added trade.

This report is co-published by the World Trade Organization, the Institute of Developing Economies (IDE-JETRO), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Research Center of Global Value Chains headquartered at the University of International Business and Economics (RCGVC-UIBE), the World Bank Group, and the China Development Research Foundation.