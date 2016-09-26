Incorporating the most recent labor market information available, Global Employment Trends for Youth 2015 sets out the youth labor market situation around the world. It shows where progress has or has not been made, updates world and regional youth labor market indicators, and gives detailed analyses of medium-term trends in youth population, labor force, employment, and unemployment. The 2015 report presents the first detailed results of the School-to-Work transition surveys conducted in twenty-eight low- and middle-income countries around the world, analyzing the multifaceted paths young people take from the education system into the labor market.