Global Employment Trends for Youth 2013

Incorporating the most recent labor market information available, Global Employment Trends for Youth provides a detailed view of the youth labor market situation around the world. It shows where progress has or has not been made, updates world and regional indicators, and provides detailed analyses of medium-term trends in youth population, labor force, and employment and unemployment.

This year’s report reveals that the youth employment crisis continues in developed as well as developing economies. Little progress has been made in reducing youth unemployment in the advanced economies since the height of the economic crisis, while in most developing regions, youth unemployment rates are projected to remain at the same level or increase in the medium term. Drawing on the results of school-to-work transition surveys, the report shows that developing regions face major youth employment challenges relating to the quality of work.