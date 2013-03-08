Global Employment Trends for Women 2012

Part of the Global Employment Trends series, this publication delivers the most current information on emerging trends and key challenges facing women in labor markets around the world. Promoting gender equality and empowering women is vital to achieving decent work for all and finally stamping out the discrimination that has plagued labor markets. The report considers a wide variety of quantitative data collected from around the globe, organizing it into a format that projects the causes and effects of gender-related employment trends.

As the global jobs crisis continues unabated, the report analyzes trends in employment opportunities and the extent of unemployment, but it is also concerned with developments in employment quality. To this end, it analyzes recent trends and gender gaps in different employment categories, including sectoral and occupational segregation in labor markets, and highlights key policy areas for reducing gender-based inequalities around the world.