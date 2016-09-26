Global Capital Strategies and Trade Union Responses

The International Journal of Labour Research is a new journal launched in the fall of 2009 by the Bureau of Workers’ Activities of the ILO. Its aim is to provide an overview of recent research on labor and social policies from trade union researchers and academics around the world. The journal is multidisciplinary and of interest to trade union researchers, labor ministries, and academics of all relevant disciplines—industrial relations, sociology, law, economics, and political science. Published twice a year in English, French, and Spanish, each issue focuses on a specific theme.

This second issue presents a series of papers focused on the dynamic interaction between the corporate strategies of recent years and trade union collective bargaining. Examining a range of different industrial sectors and regions, each of the authors in this issue considers recent labor movement efforts to foster transnational coordination among trade unions and to coordinate collective bargaining on a regional and in some cases a global level.