As the balance of power in Asia shifts, relations among China, Japan, and the United States are becoming increasingly important for the future of the region as well as for the rest of the world. Trilateral relationships tend to be unstable, but the dynamics of China-Japan-U.S. relations are further complicated by historical enmities, differing systems of governance, competition in the economic and security realms, and growing interdependence.

While most studies of these countries focus on their bilateral ties, Getting the Triangle Straight turns its attention to the ways in which they relate to one another in a trilateral context. In this volume, three leading experts from China, Japan, and the United States are joined by nine younger, emerging scholars to analyze the relationship and offer recommendations for better managing the volatile dynamics of trilateral relations.

Contributors include Rumi Aoyama (Waseda University), Gerald Curtis (Columbia University), Fan Shiming (Peking University), M. Taylor Fravel (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Gui Yongtao (Peking University), Ryosei Kokubun (Keio University), Yasuhiro Matsuda (National Institute of Defense Studies), Andrew Oros (Washington College), Sadia Pekkanen (University of Washington), Katsuhiro Sasuga (Tokai University), Wang Jisi (Peking University), and Zhang Haibin (Peking University).