Geneva Reports on the World Economy

A Catalyst for Change

By Michael Casey, Jonah Crane, Gary Gensler, Simon Johnson, and Neha Narula

The 21st Geneva Report on the World Economy first provides a summary review of the basics of blockchain technology and its challenges, costs, and benefits. It then gives an overview of blockchain technology and the potential direct impact on the financial sector, including a discussion of tokens, initial coin offerings (ICOs), and crypto-exchanges—all salient regulatory and market issues today. Building on this, it assesses possible use cases beyond the world of finance.

