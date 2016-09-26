Gender Equality around the World

This comprehensive collection highlights good practices in gender equality in the world of work. The articles, all of which have been featured in the ILO’s World of Work magazine from 1999 to the present, are international in scope, covering such issues as women job seekers in Estonia, an innovative lifecycle approach to gender equality in Tanzania, and progressive policies on paternity leave in Norway. The initiatives presented here not only reveal the intrinsic nature of gender equality in decent work, but they reflect on the ILO’s response to critical issues through the support of governments and employers’ and workers’ organizations across the globe.