Gender Equality and Decent Work

Drawing on the practices and experiences of 25 countries, this book shows how governments, employers’ organizations and trade unions around the world bring gender equality into their institutional structures, policies, programmes and activities. Examples from the good practices are cited under eight thematic categories such as the use of sex-disaggregated data; strategic partnerships; multi-sectoral approaches in legislation, policies and strategies; strategically placed gender expertise and more. Intended to stimulate fresh ideas and invite adaptation, the book provides step-by-step outlines of the actions undertaken to make the elements of good gender practice visible and comparable, and to make it easier for readers to find the aspects most relevant to their own situations.