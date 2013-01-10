Fundamental Rights at Work and International Labour Standards

Labour standards have long been upheld by the ILO as an essential pillar of development and peace at the national and international levels. Respect for fundamental rights at work is at the core of the ILO’s decent work strategy. This important new book offers valuable insight on the content and application of the ILO’s fundamental international labour standards and related standards. These fundamental standards—on freedom of association, collective bargaining, the abolition of forced and compulsory labour, equality of opportunity and treatment, and the protection of children and young people—form the basis of the ILO’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and its Follow-up, 1998. The book offers a detailed description of the relevant Conventions and their principles, along with specific problems encountered in their application at a national level. Together, the information in this volume provides a thoughtful overview which can provide the basis for an ever more practical and fuller application of fundamental human rights worldwide. A crucial resource for labour authorities, lawyers, practitioners, and employers’ and workers’ organizations.