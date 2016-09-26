Fundamental Principles of Occupational Health and Safety

This is a practical guidebook for developing effective occupational health and safety (OHS) policies and programs. It focuses on the key topics essential to promoting and managing national and enterprise OHS systems. It presents a concise overview of the issues involved, together with specific guidelines for policy design, implementation, and management at both national and enterprise levels. The operational aspects of meeting health and safety requirements are also covered, with detailed sections on legislation and enforcement, occupational health surveillance, and preventive and protective measures, as well as health education and training. The second edition covers new areas such as the recent ILO standard on the promotion of OSH, HIV/AIDS and the world of work, occupational safety and health management systems, and new chemical safety information tools.