From Conflict to Cooperation

This book reviews the history of labor relations in Nepal and considers criticisms of the existing industrial relations system. It reports on the reemergence of the militant Maoist trade union and the recent upsurge in strikes and demonstrations in the mountainous nation. A reduction in workplace tension is required to cement in place the recent peace agreement, facilitate political stability, and promote economic growth. Focusing on broad economic developments since 1990, the book sheds light on how labor legislation and institutions have influenced investment, growth, and jobs over the long term. Its conclusions were heavily influenced by the views of those most directly affected by the legislation, institutions, and attitudes that govern industrial relations in Nepal—managing directors, entrepreneurs, trade union leaders, and ordinary workers.