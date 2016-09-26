Freedom of Association in Practice

Achieving the goal of decent work for all—in conditions of freedom, equity, security, and human dignity—is possible only if employees can actively participate in the process. This global report emphasizes the need for a conducive environment to facilitate collective bargaining and conflict resolution, wellfunctioning labor administration, and strong workers’ and employers’ organizations. The report identifies positive developments in freedom of association, such as initiatives promoting that freedom due to growing economic integration. It also describes the restrictions and interference that representative organizations face from the challenges posed by structural and technological changes and globalization. Finally, it describes the ILO response to these challenges through technical cooperation and assistance to member states and outlines a plan of action for the next four years.