Two centuries after the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade, over twelve million people continue to be subjected to modern forms of forced labor characterized by coercion and exploitation. The original field research presented in this volume shows that the victims include not only indigenous workers in Andean countries or people of slave descent in Niger, but also migrant workers trafficked into Europe and the U.S. and vulnerable members of the labor force in Brazil and Pakistan.

The book highlights some of the measures that can be taken to combat these unacceptable practices. The authors argue in favor of a labor market approach that includes regulating and monitoring labor intermediaries, strengthening labor inspection systems, and greater involvement from trade unions and employment tribunals.