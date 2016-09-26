This study is a valuable contribution to the debate surrounding the roles of flexibility and job security on labor market performance. It argues that the “flexicurity” approach is the most relevant for Central and Eastern European countries. The book examines the different dimensions of flexibility, including flexible wages and forms of employment. Through a series of national case studies, the book offers analysis of how Croatia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, and Poland have attempted to balance labor market flexibility and security since the late 1990s. They also suggest appropriate reforms of economic policy, institutional framework of the labor market, labor market policy, and education and social policies in Central and Eastern Europe.