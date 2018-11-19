Falklands and Malvinas

This book about the Falklands/Malvinas conflict centres on the war and its consequences, but from an oblique perspective that brings together English, Spanish and Argentine specialists and researchers.

It aims to be an objective and reflective book. It does not approach the topic from the perspective of the war or national sentiment, neither is it an essay. The book is novel in that different social scientists analyse the theme from the perspective of their own disciplines. It combines approaches from history, political science, journalism, literature, film, sociology and cultural studies in general. Through taking different perspectives, which cut across each other and dialogue, it moves beyond traditional approaches to the conflict based on nationalism, geopolitics or military achievements.