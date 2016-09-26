Equality at Work

This volume examines established and emerging trends in workplace discrimination and provides a global picture of the struggle to overcome the problem. The report addresses established discrimination issues and the persistence of economic, social, and moral implications caused by chronic racial, ethnic, and sex discrimination in employment. It also investigates recently recognized forms of discrimination, including those based on age and sexual orientation, and emerging forms such as genetic and lifestyle discrimination. Various institutional and policy responses to combat all kinds of discrimination in the workplace are highlighted. The book examines the effectiveness and accessibility of strategies such as affirmative action, procurement policy, and active labor market policies. It presents an action plan for eliminating discrimination and promoting equality as part of the decent work agenda at national and global levels.