Ensuring that the work done by women and men is valued fairly and ending pay discrimination are essential to achieving gender equality. Pay inequality persists, however, and in some instances gender pay gaps have stagnated or even increased. Equal Pay is the ideal resource for government officials, workers’ and employers’ organizations, policymakers, practitioners, and trainers who wants to help end these discriminatory practices.

This information- and example- packed guide can be used to:

• Raise awareness and understanding of the principle of equal pay for equal work

• Help apply the principle in national law and practice

• Negotiate equal pay provisions in collective agreements

• Develop workplace policies, including job evaluation methods

• Provide trainers with information and examples for raising awareness and building capacity

• Provide a basis for ratification of the ILO’s Equal Remuneration Convention, 1951 (No. 100)

• Improve application and reporting of Convention No. 100

• Encourage measures for realizing rights at work under the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and improve related reporting.