Effective Protection for Domestic Workers

In June 2011, the International Labor Office adopted Convention No. 189, calling for an assessment and strengthening of national labor laws that include equal protection for domestic workers.

This guide is a practical tool for those involved in national legislative processes and in the design of labor laws, including government officials and representatives of workers’ and employers’ organizations. With Convention No. 189 as its underlying framework, the book provides specific guidelines and examples drawn from a wide range of existing national labor laws concerning domestic workers.

The guide discusses the nature and characteristics of domestic work and alternative approaches for regulation. Chapters focus on substantive areas of regulation such as formalizing the employment relationship, working time, remuneration, fundamental principles and rights at work, protection from abuse and harassment, and protection of migrant domestic workers and child domestic workers.