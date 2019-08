Economía: Spring 2019

This semiannual journal from the Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association (LACEA) provides a forum for influential economists and policymakers from the region to share high-quality research directly applied to policy issues within and among those countries.

Informality and Optimal Public Policy

David Bardey and Daniel Mejía

Consumers as VAT “Evaders”: Incidence, Social Bias, and Correlates in Colombia

Leopoldo Fergusson, Carlos Molina, and Juan Felipe Riaño

Contagion, Spillover, and Interdependence

Roberto Rigobón

Do Gender Disparities Exist Despite a Negative Gender Earnings Gap?

José Caraballo-Cueto and Eileen Segarra-Alméstica

Resource Windfalls and Public Sector Employment: Evidence from Municipalities in Chile

Felipe Larraín and Oscar Perelló

Cash, Conditions, and Child Development: Experimental Evidence from a Cash Transfer Program in Honduras

Florencia Lopez Boo and John Creamer