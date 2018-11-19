Economía: Spring 2018

This semiannual journal from the Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association (LACEA) provides a forum for influential economists and policymakers from the region to share high-quality research directly applied to policy issues within and among those countries.

Contents:

On the Credibility of Inflation-Targeting Regimes in Latin America

Rodrigo Mariscal, Andrew Powell, and Pilar Tavella

Are Tax Credits Effective in Developing Countries? The Recent Uruguayan Experience

Cecilia Llambí, Andrés Rius, Fedora Carbajal, Paula Carrasco, and Paola Cazulo

The Micro-D Classification: A New Approach to Identifying Differentiated Exports

Federico Bernini, Julia González, Juan Carlos Hallak, and Alejandro Vicondoa

Should a Central Bank Transfer Its Profits to the Treasury?

Fernando Álvarez-Parra, Adriana Arreaza, and Eduardo Zambrano

The Short-Term Impact of Crime on School Enrollment and School Choice: Evidence from El Salvador

Juan Nelson Martínez Dahbura

The Impact of Export Restrictions on Production: A Synthetic Control Approach

Ezequiel Garcia-Lembergman, Martin A. Rossi, and Rodolfo Stucchi