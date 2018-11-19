Economía: Spring 2018
This semiannual journal from the Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association (LACEA) provides a forum for influential economists and policymakers from the region to share high-quality research directly applied to policy issues within and among those countries.
Contents:
On the Credibility of Inflation-Targeting Regimes in Latin America
Rodrigo Mariscal, Andrew Powell, and Pilar Tavella
Are Tax Credits Effective in Developing Countries? The Recent Uruguayan Experience
Cecilia Llambí, Andrés Rius, Fedora Carbajal, Paula Carrasco, and Paola Cazulo
The Micro-D Classification: A New Approach to Identifying Differentiated Exports
Federico Bernini, Julia González, Juan Carlos Hallak, and Alejandro Vicondoa
Should a Central Bank Transfer Its Profits to the Treasury?
Fernando Álvarez-Parra, Adriana Arreaza, and Eduardo Zambrano
The Short-Term Impact of Crime on School Enrollment and School Choice: Evidence from El Salvador
Juan Nelson Martínez Dahbura
The Impact of Export Restrictions on Production: A Synthetic Control Approach
Ezequiel Garcia-Lembergman, Martin A. Rossi, and Rodolfo Stucchi