Economía: Fall 2019
This semiannual journal from the Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association (LACEA) provides a forum for influential economists and policymakers from the region to share high-quality research directly applied to policy issues within and among those countries.
Long-Term Care in Latin America and the Caribbean: Theory and Policy Considerations
Martín Caruso Bloeck, Sebastian Galiani, and Pablo Ibarrarán
Pension Income Indexation: A Mean-Variance Approach
Rodrigo lluberas
The Impact of Police Presence on Drug-Trade-Related Violence
Emiliano Tealde
Productivity and Reallocation: Evidence from Ecuadorian Firm-Level Data
Anson T. Y. Ho, Kim P. Huynh, and David T. Jacho-Chávez
Can a Small Social Pension Promote Labor Force Participation? Evidence from the Colombia Mayor Program
Tobias Pfutze and Carlos Rodríguez-Castelán
Sovereign Credit Ratings in Latin America and the Caribbean: History and Impact on Bond Spreads
Inés Bustillo, Daniel Perrotti, and Helvia Velloso