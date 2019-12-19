Economía: Fall 2019

This semiannual journal from the Latin American and Caribbean Economic Association (LACEA) provides a forum for influential economists and policymakers from the region to share high-quality research directly applied to policy issues within and among those countries.

Long-Term Care in Latin America and the Caribbean: Theory and Policy Considerations

Martín Caruso Bloeck, Sebastian Galiani, and Pablo Ibarrarán

Pension Income Indexation: A Mean-Variance Approach

Rodrigo lluberas

The Impact of Police Presence on Drug-Trade-Related Violence

Emiliano Tealde

Productivity and Reallocation: Evidence from Ecuadorian Firm-Level Data

Anson T. Y. Ho, Kim P. Huynh, and David T. Jacho-Chávez

Can a Small Social Pension Promote Labor Force Participation? Evidence from the Colombia Mayor Program

Tobias Pfutze and Carlos Rodríguez-Castelán

Sovereign Credit Ratings in Latin America and the Caribbean: History and Impact on Bond Spreads

Inés Bustillo, Daniel Perrotti, and Helvia Velloso