Democracy in Mexico

Attitudes and Perceptions of Citizens at National and Local Level

Edited by Salvador Martí i Puig, Reynaldo Yunuen Ortega Ortiz, M. Fernanda Somuano Ventura, and Claire Wright
Democracy in Mexico offers an important contribution to one of the more complex and multifaceted political processes of recent decades in Latin America: Mexico’s democratization at the national and subnational levels. Topics include the quality of democracy, political participation, and insecurity.


The book is based on two surveys carried out throughout Mexico in 2009 and 2011. The result of this collaboration is one of the few existing studies on democratic processes in the Mexican states.

