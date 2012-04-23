This new book reflects on the profound changes in the nature of working time and of employment in the industrialized world. Including international comparative analysis alongside national case studies, the volume offers a wealth of information on the trends that have emerged over decades. It looks at the increasing use of results-based employment relationships for managers and professionals, and the increasing fragmentation of time to tailor staffing needs more closely to customer requirements (e.g., short-hours, part-time work). As operating hours rapidly expand toward a 24-hour and 7-day economy, the book considers how this has resulted in a growing diversification, decentralization, and individualization of working hours, as well as an increasing tension between enterprises’ business requirements and workers’ needs and preferences regarding their hours. In addition, the book offers valuable insights on how policymakers, academics, and social partners can help further develop and refine an effective policy framework for advancing “decent working time.”