The volume is based on studies prepared by eminent academics Dharam Ghai, Bob Hepple, Martin Godfrey, Ashwani Saith, and Sarosh Kuruvilla. They explain the dimensions of Decent Work with special reference to the four strategic objectives of the ILO, namely: rights at work, employment, social protection, and social dialogue. The volume provides an introduction to the concept of decent work, as well as its strategies and policies. The contributors discuss the evolution of the concept and demonstrate its relevance and applicability to diverse institutional contexts and stages of development.