Decent Work, Green Jobs and the Sustainable Economy

This book argues that employment that contributes to protecting the environment and reducing humanity’s carbon footprint—green jobs—can be a key economic driver as the world steps into the still largely uncharted territory of building a sustainable and low-carbon global economy. With specific experiences and macroeconomic studies, this book documents that positive outcomes are eminently possible. However, these require a clear understanding of the opportunities and challenges, as well as country-specific policies that integrate environmental, social, and decent work elements to ensure a smooth and just transition process.