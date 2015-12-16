 Skip to main content
Decent Work, Green Jobs and the Sustainable Economy

Solutions for Climate Change and Sustainable Development

By Peter Poschen

This book argues that employment that contributes to protecting the environment and reducing humanity’s carbon footprint—green jobs—can be a key economic driver as the world steps into the still largely uncharted territory of building a sustainable and low-carbon global economy. With specific experiences and macroeconomic studies, this book documents that positive outcomes are eminently possible. However, these require a clear understanding of the opportunities and challenges, as well as country-specific policies that integrate environmental, social, and decent work elements to ensure a smooth and just transition process.

