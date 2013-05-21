Deadly Arsenals provides the most up-to-date and comprehensive assessment available on global proliferation dangers, with a critical assessment of international enforcement efforts. An invaluable resource for academics, policymakers, students, and the media, this atlas includes strategic and historical analysis; maps, charts, and graphs of the spread of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons and missile delivery systems; descriptions of the weapons and regimes—and policies to control them; and data on countries that have, want, or have given up weapons of mass destruction. A Choice outstanding academic title from one of the premier nonproliferation research teams. The new edition addresses the recent, dramatic developments in Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, and the nuclear black market, analyzing strategic and policy implications. Contents: Part 1: Assessments and Weapons Part 2: Declared Nuclear-Weapon States Part 3: Non-NPT Nuclear-Weapon States Part 4: The Two Hard Cases: North Korea and Iran Part 5: Proliferation Success