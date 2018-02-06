Cultures of Anti-Racism in Latin America and the Caribbean
Latin America’s long history of showing how racism can co-exist with racial mixture and conviviality offers useful ammunition for strengthening anti-racist stances. The book places Latin American and Caribbean racial formations within a broader global context and sets out the premise that the region provides valuable opportunities for thinking about anti-racism when recent political events have made ever more fragile the claims that we are in a ‘post-racial’ world. The contributors of this timely volume analyse music, performance, education, language, film and art in diverse national contexts across the region to illustrate how anti-racist cultural practices can challenge racist discourse. It also shows how increasingly ‘anti-racism’ can be monopolized by the state to reproduce the acts of exclusion it purports to overturn.