Cultures of Anti-Racism in Latin America and the Caribbean

Peter Wade is a British anthropologist and a Professor of Social Anthropology at the University of Manchester who specializes in issues of race and ethnicity in Latin America.

James Scorer is a Senior Lecturer inLatin American Cultural Studies at the University of Manchester. He specialises in Latin American urban geographies and space.

Ignacio Aguiló is a Lecturer in Latin American Cultural Studies in the Department of Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American Studies at the University of Manchester.