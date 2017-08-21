Creative Spaces

Creative Space: Urban Culture and Marginality in Latin America is an interdisciplinary exploration of the different ways in which marginal urban spaces have become privileged locations for creativity in Latin America. The collection reassesses theories of “marginality” in the region and argues that these notions invariably allow for the production of the new in contemporary society. Moreover, the book explores how this creativity reveals, manifests, and challenges existing tensions in Latin American space, culture, and society.

The essays are drawn from a wide spectrum of disciplines, ranging from cultural and urban studies to architecture and sociology. The collection is designed to promote dialogue between these disciplines and to facilitate discussion of how these different conceptions of marginal spaces work together in order to contribute to the imagined and material reality of the wider city.